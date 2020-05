Постпред США выдал снимки гетто за депортацию крымских татар

Very bad and failing idea to use Ukrainian diplomacy playbook, @USAmbOSCE.

Read:

https://t.co/0saGnKxQKt [2019]



Watch commemorative events in #Crimea online:

https://t.co/3NNbVH1y3L https://t.co/uWOLPlOVFn pic.twitter.com/vSZKR14Uok